CYBERSECURITY & AI
2 min read
UN cybercrime treaty to be signed in Vietnam to curb digital offences worldwide
Around 60 countries will sign the first UN cybercrime convention in Vietnam, aimed at fighting online offences costing trillions.
UN cybercrime treaty to be signed in Vietnam to curb digital offences worldwide
The Cybersecurity Tech Accord, which includes Meta and Microsoft, calls the UN pact a “surveillance treaty” that could enable state data sharing. / Reuters
October 25, 2025

A landmark UN cybercrime treaty, aimed at tackling offences that cost the global economy trillions of dollars annually, is set to be signed in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi by around 60 countries over the weekend.

The convention, which will take effect after it is ratified by 40 nations, is expected to streamline international cooperation against cybercrime, but has been criticised by activists and tech companies over concerns of possible human rights abuses.

“Cyberspace has become fertile ground for criminals... every day, sophisticated scams defraud families, steal livelihoods, and drain billions of dollars from our economies,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the opening ceremony.

“The UN Cybercrime Convention is a powerful, legally binding instrument to strengthen our collective defences against cybercrime.”

The convention targets a broad spectrum of offences from phishing and ransomware to online trafficking and hate speech, the UN has said, citing estimates that cybercrime costs the global economy trillions of dollars each year.

Vietnam President Luong Cuong said the signing of the convention “not only marks the birth of a global legal instrument, but also affirms the enduring vitality of multilateralism, where countries overcome differences and are willing to shoulder responsibilities together for the common interests of peace, security, stability and development.”

Microsoft, Meta concerned about surveillance

RECOMMENDED

Critics have warned its vague definition of crime could enable abuse.

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord, which includes Meta and Microsoft, has dubbed the pact a “surveillance treaty,” saying it may facilitate data sharing among governments and criminalise ethical hackers who test systems for vulnerabilities.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which led the treaty negotiations, said the agreement includes provisions to protect human rights and promotes legitimate research activities.

The European Union, the United States and Canada sent diplomats and officials to sign the treaty in Hanoi.

Vietnam’s role as host has also stirred controversy. The US State Department recently flagged “significant human rights issues” in the country, including online censorship. Human Rights Watch says at least 40 people have been arrested this year, including for expressing dissent online.

Vietnam views the treaty as an opportunity to enhance its global standing and cyber defences amid rising attacks on critical infrastructure.

RelatedTRT World - Almost half of Australian internet users experienced cybercrime in the past year

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes