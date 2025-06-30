Southern Europe is experiencing its first major heatwave of the summer, with temperatures soaring above 40°C (104°F) across Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal and France, prompting widespread health warnings and raising the risk of wildfires.

In Portugal, two-thirds of the country was placed on high alert on Sunday, with temperatures in the capital Lisbon, forecast to reach 42°C. The national meteorological service issued warnings of extreme fire danger across much of the territory.

Spain’s weather agency Aemet issued a special alert, warning that “very high and persistent temperatures” could pose a serious threat to vulnerable populations, particularly in the southern city of Seville, where temperatures also hit 42°C.

Health officials urged the public to avoid sun exposure, stay hydrated and check on the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

In Italy, the health ministry placed 21 of the country’s 27 major cities, including Rome, Milan and Naples, under red alert.

Several regions, including Lazio, Tuscany and Umbria, announced plans to suspend outdoor work during peak heat hours. In Sicily and Liguria, bans on outdoor labour have already been introduced, while trade unions are calling on the government to extend such measures nationwide.

France also braced for extreme temperatures, with 84 of its 101 departments placed under heatwave alert as forecasts pointed to highs above 40°C.