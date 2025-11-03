China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) has warned that foreign intelligence agencies are stepping up efforts to "illegally obtain" genetic data and seed resources from the country's grain sector, calling the activity a threat to national food security.

"In recent years, foreign intelligence agencies have intensified their infiltration into China's grain sector, illegally obtaining genetic data from crops such as soybeans, corn, and rice, posing a serious threat to the country's food security," the ministry said in a statement published on its official WeChat account on Monday.

"Beijing has long considered its food security to be a national security issue – similar to the way in which energy security has long been framed through a national security lens in Washington," said Even Rogers Pay, a director at Beijing-based Trivium China. "Posts like these from MSS are aimed to create suspicion in the public and encourage them to view foreign interest in ag and food with a skeptical eye."

The ministry cited a case in which a Chinese businessperson, surnamed Zhu, sold restricted "parental seeds" - first-generation seeds used in hybridisation experiments that are not allowed to be exported - to a foreign entity under a "joint seed cooperation" scheme. The ministry said Zhu hid the seeds in containers that were declared for other exports.

Zhu was sentenced to a year and a half in prison, while 17 others involved received administrative penalties.