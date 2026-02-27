The European Commission has announced that it will provisionally implement a mammoth trade deal with the South American bloc Mercosur, prompting a public split between its two largest member states France and Germany.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday announced the bloc would go forward with agreement pending the EU top court's ruling on its legality after Argentina and Uruguay ratified the agreement on Thursday.

"The commission will now proceed with provisional application," von der Leyen said in Brussels, recalling that member states had given the EU executive power to do so.

"Provisional application is, by its nature, provisional," she added, saying: "The agreement can only be fully concluded once the European Parliament has given its consent."

She hailed the ratification by the two South American countries as "good news".

The deal still needs a green light from lawmakers in the European Parliament, which referred it to the EU's top court within days of being inked in January.

France has led opposition to the deal and unsuccessfully attempted to block it over worries for its farmers, who fear being undercut by cheaper goods from Brazil and its neighbours.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the decision a "bad surprise" that ignored the European Parliament, but Germany and Spain welcomed the step.

"Companies and people from both continents can finally benefit from more prosperity and growth," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

EU 'empowered' to decide

Provisional application will begin on "the first day of the second month following the date on which the EU and Uruguay (as first Mercosur country to ratify) exchange notes verbales", EU trade spokesperson Olof Gill later clarified.

French agriculture minister Annie Genevard said the decision was "very damaging to the functioning of our institutions and, above all, to the spirit of our European institutions".