Since October 2023, over 50 Israeli soldiers have died by suicide, an unprecedented spike compared to recent years.

By comparison, a total of 14 soldiers died by suicide in 2022, and 11 in 2021.

The latest case was Ariel Meir Taman, a reservist who killed himself on July 27 at his home in southern Israel.

While mental health challenges are not new in the Israeli army, experts say the scale and context of the current wave are deeply tied to Israel’s ongoing genocidal war and horrors in Gaza, which have killed at least 60,000 people in less than two years.

Among the killed, at least 17,000 are children, many of them pulled out from the debris, burned or with missing limbs. Mass graves are dug daily as families are wiped out in their homes. What remains of Gaza is a wasteland of broken bodies, starvation, and mourning.

“In the Gaza war, Israeli soldiers are not just dealing with combat trauma, but with deep moral wounds from participating in or witnessing harm to civilians,” says Dr. Seyda Eruyar, a trauma psychology expert and associate professor at Ibn Haldun University.

Eruyar describes this as moral injury—a condition related to but different from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“While PTSD is rooted in fear, flashbacks, hypervigilance, and emotional numbing, moral injury stems from guilt, shame, and moral disorientation,” she tells TRT World.

The Israeli military rarely discloses details of such deaths, often labelling them as “suspected suicides.”

However, a clear pattern is undeniable.

Most of those who died were reservists, who were called back into service and redeployed to Gaza, sometimes despite existing PTSD diagnoses.

One of them was Eliran Mizrahi, a 40-year-old reservist with extensive service in Gaza, who died by suicide days before redeployment, according to the Israeli media.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, nearly 3,770 soldiers have been diagnosed with PTSD.

Losing manpower

The army is also struggling to maintain manpower and “legitimacy” among its citizens.

Many reservists are refusing to return to duty.

While Israeli officials claimed an 80 percent attendance in March, KAN reported it may be closer to 60 percent—a sharp drop from the post-October 7 mobilisation. If accurate, that means over 100,000 reservists have stopped showing up.

Some are not just refusing to serve, they’re also speaking out.