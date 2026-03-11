US lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns about the strategy and potential consequences of the US-Israeli war on Iran following a classified congressional briefing.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said on Tuesday that the Trump administration’s plans for the war appear “incoherent and incomplete” following the two-hour closed-door briefing.

“So they are going to spend hundreds of billions of your taxpayer dollars, get a whole bunch of Americans killed, and a hardline regime — probably a MORE anti-American hardline regime — will still be in charge,” he said on X after being briefed.

Murphy said he could not disclose classified information but that the plans discussed left him deeply concerned about the administration’s strategy.

He said the briefing suggested that destroying Iran’s nuclear weapons programme is not among the listed war goals. He also said “regime change” in Tehran is not part of the strategy, raising questions about what the administration ultimately hopes to achieve through the strikes.

According to Murphy, the briefing indicated the primary focus is targeting Iranian missiles, boats and drone factories.

“But the question that stumped them: what happens when you stop bombing and they restart production? They hinted at more bombing. Which is, of course, endless war,” he said.

Murphy also warned that officials did not present a clear plan for reopening the Strait of Hormuz if Iran disrupts the key global oil shipping route.

‘Dissatisfied and angry’

Other Democrats expressed similar concerns following the closed-door briefing by senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, about the joint attacks launched by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said he left the briefing “dissatisfied and angry,” warning that the conflict could lead to the deployment of US ground troops in Iran.