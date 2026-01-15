WORLD
2 min read
Iran airspace reopens as temporary closure expires
Flights resume over Iran after a security-related shutdown lapsed, with aircraft returning to Tehran skies as regional tensions and international scrutiny persist.
Iran airspace reopens as temporary closure expires
Iran had temporarily closed its airspace to all flights except authorised international civil arrivals and departures. / FlightRadar24
January 15, 2026

Iran’s airspace has reopened to traffic after a temporary closure to most flights expired, with tracking data showing aircraft making their way toward Tehran.

FlightRadar24, an online flight tracking service, confirmed on Thursday that the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) restricting Iranian airspace had expired, and multiple flights were observed entering the country's airspace.

Iran had temporarily closed its airspace to all flights except authorised international civil arrivals and departures, citing security protocols.

The initial notice stated that Tehran’s airspace would remain closed until January 15, allowing only specific civilian flights to operate with prior approval from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The move comes amid rising regional and domestic tensions, including anti-government protests in Iran and mounting international scrutiny.

US President Donald Trump said he was informed that executions of protesters in Iran were being halted, while warning that Washington would closely monitor developments.

RECOMMENDED

Trump has repeatedly voiced support for protesters and said the US could take “very strong action” if the executions proceed.

G7 foreign ministers have also condemned the “deliberate use of violence” against protesters, urging authorities to show restraint and respect human rights, while warning of possible additional measures.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have accused the US and Israel of backing unrest and terrorism linked to the protests - claims denied by the West.

Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures, while rights groups report thousands killed and injured since protests began in late December.

RelatedTRT World - Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025