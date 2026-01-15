Iran’s airspace has reopened to traffic after a temporary closure to most flights expired, with tracking data showing aircraft making their way toward Tehran.

FlightRadar24, an online flight tracking service, confirmed on Thursday that the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) restricting Iranian airspace had expired, and multiple flights were observed entering the country's airspace.

Iran had temporarily closed its airspace to all flights except authorised international civil arrivals and departures, citing security protocols.

The initial notice stated that Tehran’s airspace would remain closed until January 15, allowing only specific civilian flights to operate with prior approval from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The move comes amid rising regional and domestic tensions, including anti-government protests in Iran and mounting international scrutiny.

US President Donald Trump said he was informed that executions of protesters in Iran were being halted, while warning that Washington would closely monitor developments.