A Swiss city councillor has come under fire by Jewish organisations in Switzerland after criticising Israeli double standards on social media, following Tel Aviv’s offer to assist Switzerland in the aftermath of New Year Eve’s deadly bar blaze, Swiss media has reported.

On New Year's Day, the Israeli government offered Switzerland its support for dealing with the fire disaster that tore through a crowded bar during a New Year's Eve party in an upscale Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana.

However, local politician Judith Schenk criticised this offer of help in an Instagram story. A member of the Social Democratic Party (SP), Schenk is a city councillor in Bern, Switzerland.

She wrote: “I will be haunted for the rest of my life by the images and videos of young people burning alive in Gaza. And now the Israeli government – that is, those who deliberately started the fire there – want to help (us).”

Below her message was a post on X by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, which states that Switzerland’s President Guy Parmelin had thanked him for Israel’s offer of support.