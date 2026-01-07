WORLD
2 min read
Swiss politician faces backlash after calling out Israel's 'help', citing Gaza atrocities
A Bern city councillor has come under fire after criticising Israel’s offer to help identify victims of a fatal Swiss blaze, linking the gesture to the war in Gaza.
Swiss politician faces backlash after calling out Israel's 'help', citing Gaza atrocities
Aftermath of New Year’s Eve party fire and explosion at "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana. / Reuters
January 7, 2026

A Swiss city councillor has come under fire by Jewish organisations in Switzerland after criticising Israeli double standards on social media, following Tel Aviv’s offer to assist Switzerland in the aftermath of New Year Eve’s deadly bar blaze, Swiss media has reported.

On New Year's Day, the Israeli government offered Switzerland its support for dealing with the fire disaster that tore through a crowded bar during a New Year's Eve party in an upscale Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana.

However, local politician Judith Schenk criticised this offer of help in an Instagram story. A member of the Social Democratic Party (SP), Schenk is a city councillor in Bern, Switzerland.

RelatedTRT World - At least 47 dead and over 100 injured as fire engulfs Swiss ski resort bar

She wrote: “I will be haunted for the rest of my life by the images and videos of young people burning alive in Gaza. And now the Israeli government – that is, those who deliberately started the fire there – want to help (us).”

Below her message was a post on X by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, which states that Switzerland’s President Guy Parmelin had thanked him for Israel’s offer of support.

RECOMMENDED

Party distances itself for the second time from posts by its city councillor

Even Schenk’s own party, the SP in the city of Bern, distanced itself from Schenk’s comments.

Chandru Somasundaram, co-president of the party in Bern, said that the Israeli government may, “of course” be criticised, but that the SP does not share the criticism expressed in Schenk’s social media post and “welcomes the acceptance of all offers of help for the victims in Crans-Montana”, 20 Minuten reported.

This is not the first time that a social media post by Schenk calling out Israel has caused an outcry in Switzerland. 

In the summer of 2024, Schenk referred to Israelis as “child killers” in another social media post. She was branded antisemitic by the Zionist organisation NAIN. Her party’s local faction (SP/Juso Bern) distanced itself from the wording and said it wanted to engage in dialogue with her.

RelatedTRT World - Swiss authorities admit lapse in fire inspections at burnt-out bar
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home
US to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces in fight against terrorists