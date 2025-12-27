WORLD
3 min read
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
Explosions and drone strikes shook Ukraine as Zelenskyy prepared for talks in Florida on ending the nearly four-year war.
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
Firefighters work at the site of an apartment building hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine in Kiev. / Reuters
December 27, 2025

Russia launched missile and drone attacks on Kiev and other Ukrainian regions on Saturday, hours before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to meet US President Donald Trump in Florida to discuss a potential peace deal ending nearly four years of war.

Explosions shook Kiev as air defences engaged, and drones targeted the northeast and south, the military said on the Telegram messaging app that missiles were being deployed.

By 8 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), attacks were ongoing, with at least eight people wounded, authorities in Kiev said.

Air raid alerts remained in effect, according to Reuters eyewitnesses.

The strikes forced temporary closures of Rzeszow and Lublin airports in Poland, where fighter jets were scrambled. Russia did not immediately comment.

The attacks come as Zelenskyy prepares to negotiate territorial control—a key sticking point in the conflict that began with Russia’s 2022 attack on Ukraine, Europe’s deadliest war since World War II.

RelatedTRT World - Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan

Longer peace deal

A 20-point US-led draft peace plan is reportedly 90 percent complete, including security guarantees for Kiev, Zelenskyy told journalists, long considered crucial after past promises failed.

“A lot can be decided before the New Year," Zelenskyy posted on social media.

Trump said the United States was the driving force behind the process. "He doesn't have anything until I approve it," Trump told Politico. "So we'll see what he's got."

Zelenskyy said Kiev seeks a longer, legally binding security deal than the US’s 15-year offer, according to Axios.

RECOMMENDED

Trump expressed optimism about Sunday’s meeting and indicated he may soon speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ahead of the talks, a call including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other leaders is scheduled for Saturday.

RelatedTRT World - Russia accuses Zelenskyy of derailing peace push ahead of Trump talks

Compromise

Territorial disputes focus on the eastern Donetsk region — that Russian troops have failed to occupy — and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, captured by Moscow early in the war.

Kiev wants the fighting halted at the current lines.

Under a US compromise, a free economic zone could be created if Ukraine cedes parts of Donetsk, though details remain unresolved.

Zelenskyy suggested he could hold a referendum on the plan if US backing is insufficient, provided Russia agrees to a 60-day ceasefire, Axios quoted the Ukrainian president.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, according to Interfax news agency, acknowledged differences between Kiev’s and Moscow’s views but described the negotiations as reaching a “turning point.”

Kremlin officials confirmed ongoing discussions with the US on peace proposals but did not disclose Russia’s stance.

RelatedTRT World - Zelenskyy reveals new 20-point US-Ukraine plan to end war with Russia as key questions remain
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Only 180 Palestinians have left Gaza via Rafah crossing since reopening
Türkiye’s oldest polyphonic music institution marks 200th anniversary
Hamas leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza
Swiss academics call for ending research treaty with Israel
Türkiye condemns deadly RSF attack on displaced civilians in Sudan
Bangladesh election tests India’s influence as Beijing moves in
Saudi Arabia and US launch Blue Defender 26 naval drill in Jeddah
Heavy rain causes the Orontes River to flood homes in Syria's Idlib
Russia detains suspect in shooting of top military intelligence officer in Moscow
Polls open in second round of Portugal presidential vote
South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in DRC
India and Malaysia pledge deeper semiconductor ties on Modi visit
Shooting in Syria’s Sweida countryside kills four, suspect arrested
Samsung to begin mass production of world's first 6th-generation high-bandwidth memory next week
Death toll reaches 27 after coal mine blast in India