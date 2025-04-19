Thousands of protesters have rallied in Washington and other cities across the US to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump's policies on deportations, government firings, and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Outside the White House on Saturday, protesters carried banners that read "Workers should have the power," "No kingship," "Stop arming Israel", and "Due process," media footage showed.

Some demonstrators chanted in support of migrants whom the Trump administration has deported or has been attempting to deport, while expressing solidarity with people fired by the federal government and with universities whose funding is threatened by Trump.

"As Trump and his administration mobilise the use of the US deportation machine, we are going to organise networks and systems of resistance to defend our neighbours," a protester said in a rally at Lafayette Square near the White House.

Other protesters waved Palestinian flags while wearing keffiyeh scarves, chanting "free Palestine" and expressing solidarity with Palestinians killed in Israel's war in Gaza.

Some demonstrators carried symbols expressing support for Ukraine and urging Washington to be more decisive in opposing Russia.

The protests come just two weeks after similar nationwide protests against the Trump administration drew thousands to the streets across the country.