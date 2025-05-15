Russia and Ukraine traded blame on Thursday as negotiators were due to meet in Türkiye for the first direct peace talks in more than three years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed Russia for sending a "dummy" delegation, as he touched down in Ankara for a meeting with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russian officials, for their part, called Zelensky "pathetic" and a "clown".

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending, despite days of international pressure.

Instead, Russia's negotiating team, which touched down in Istanbul on Thursday morning, is led by a Kremlin aide.

"We need to understand the level of the Russian delegation and what their mandate is, if they are capable of making any decisions themselves," Zelenskyy said from the tarmac at Ankara airport.

"From what we see, it looks more like a dummy," he added.

US President Donald Trump said he was keeping open the possibility of travelling to Türkiye on Friday if there was any meaningful progress.

But the absence of Putin – as well as any top diplomats such as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov or foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov – would seem to diminish the talks' importance or any possibility of a breakthrough.

Russia said the negotiations would take place in the "second half of the day", while Zelenskyy said he would decide on his approach only after he meets Erdogan.

Hundreds of journalists were gathered at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, where the talks are rumoured to be taking place, AFP reporters saw.

Tens of thousands have been killed since Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February 2022, and Russia now occupies about a fifth of Ukraine's territory.

'Pathetic'

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova hit back at Zelenskyy's criticism of Moscow's delegation almost immediately.

Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, she called him a "dummy", a "clown" and a "loser".

Lavrov called Zelenskyy "pathetic" for trying to persuade Putin to turn up in person.

"At first Zelenskyy made some kind of statements that demanded Putin come personally. Well, a pathetic person," he said in a televised address to diplomats in Moscow.