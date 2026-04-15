The British prime minister said on Wednesday that he is "not going to yield" to the US president's pressure, after Trump suggested reopening a trade deal with Britain as part of the latest pressure over the Iran war.

"I'm not going to change my mind. I'm not going to yield," Keir Starmer said during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons.

His remarks came in response to a question by Liberal Democrats' leader Ed Davey about Donald Trump's interview with Sky News on Tuesday, during which he threatened to "rip up" his trade deal with Britain, "as punishment for us not joining his idiotic war in Iran."

Starmer reiterated that the UK "is not going to get dragged into this war," as it is not in Britain's national interests.

"It is not our war, and a lot of pressure has been applied to me to take a different course, and that pressure included what happened last night. I'm not going to change my mind," he noted.