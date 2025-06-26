ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Iran reopens airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Following a US-brokered ceasefire with Israel, Iran resumes eastbound air traffic while keeping Tehran airports shut amid ongoing security concerns.
Flights to and from Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini International Airports remain suspended until further notice. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
June 26, 2025

Iran has announced it has partially reopened its airspace, following a US-brokered ceasefire that paused nearly two weeks of hostilities with Israel.

“The airspace of the eastern half of the country has been reopened for domestic and international flights, as well as overflights,” said Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, in a post on X on Thursday.

However, flights to and from Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini International Airports remain suspended until further notice, he added.

The move comes after a 12-day flare-up between Iran and Israel that began with Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets on June 13 — one of the most direct confrontations between the two rivals in years.

The temporary ceasefire, mediated by Washington, has allowed both sides to step back from the brink, though tensions remain high across the region.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
