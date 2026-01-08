WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel kills 11-year-old Palestinian girl in Gaza, violating ceasefire deal once again
Despite the October 2024 ceasefire deal, the Israeli army has continued its attacks against Palestinians, killing 424 and wounding 1,189 others, according to Gaza's health ministry.
Israel kills 11-year-old Palestinian girl in Gaza, violating ceasefire deal once again
Palestinians walk past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, in Jabalia. / Reuters
January 8, 2026

Israeli forces killed an 11-year-old Palestinian girl in northern Gaza on Thursday, in a new violation of last year’s ceasefire agreement, a medical source told Anadolu.

The source said the girl was fatally shot in the Jabalia refugee camp, an area the Israeli military had withdrawn from under the ceasefire that took effect in October last year.

Witnesses said Israeli forces positioned east of the camp fired heavily toward the area, resulting in the killing of the girl.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,400 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in its genocidal war on Gaza October 2023, leaving the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

Despite the October 2024 ceasefire deal, the Israeli army has continued its attacks on Gaza, killing 424 and wounding 1,189 others, according to the health ministry.

RelatedTRT World - Israel again kills Palestinians in Gaza in yet another truce breach
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks