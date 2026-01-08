Israeli forces killed an 11-year-old Palestinian girl in northern Gaza on Thursday, in a new violation of last year’s ceasefire agreement, a medical source told Anadolu.

The source said the girl was fatally shot in the Jabalia refugee camp, an area the Israeli military had withdrawn from under the ceasefire that took effect in October last year.

Witnesses said Israeli forces positioned east of the camp fired heavily toward the area, resulting in the killing of the girl.