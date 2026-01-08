Israeli forces killed an 11-year-old Palestinian girl in northern Gaza on Thursday, in a new violation of last year’s ceasefire agreement, a medical source told Anadolu.
The source said the girl was fatally shot in the Jabalia refugee camp, an area the Israeli military had withdrawn from under the ceasefire that took effect in October last year.
Witnesses said Israeli forces positioned east of the camp fired heavily toward the area, resulting in the killing of the girl.
The Israeli army has killed more than 71,400 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in its genocidal war on Gaza October 2023, leaving the Palestinian enclave in ruins.
Despite the October 2024 ceasefire deal, the Israeli army has continued its attacks on Gaza, killing 424 and wounding 1,189 others, according to the health ministry.