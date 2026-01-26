European Union leaders have joined India's Republic Day parade as the guests of honour, a day before New Delhi and Brussels are expected to seal a long-awaited free trade agreement.

Military bands and horse and camel cavalry units paraded through the capital, New Delhi, on Monday, while fighter jets buzzed overhead and India's latest military hardware was put on display.

"The occasion inspires us in our collective resolve to build a developed India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said before the parade.

The fanfare also featured Indian air defence systems - including missiles and drones - that were deployed in the four-day conflict with arch-enemy Pakistan last year.

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are both in attendance, before an EU-India summit on Tuesday, when the two sides are widely expected to announce a landmark free trade deal and security partnership.

They had been working on a trade agreement for over a decade before US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs pushed India and the 27-nation EU to expedite their efforts last year.

A major win