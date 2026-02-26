Production of the first mid-class unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) developed through a partnership between Türkiye’s Baykar and Italy’s Leonardo is expected to be completed by April, an official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an investor and press briefing presenting Leonardo’s 2025 financial results, Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani said the company has gained extraordinary momentum in the UAV segment, highlighting its close collaboration with Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar.

He noted that the two companies are working on a daily basis to integrate new technologies and that further details will be outlined in an updated strategic plan scheduled for release in the coming weeks.

Emphasising the rapid pace of progress, Cingolani said significant advances had been achieved in just eight months.

He announced that assembly and production of the first medium-class UAVs would be finalised by April at Leonardo’s facility in Ronchi dei Legionari in northern Italy.

He added that the programme covers a broad range of platforms, including both fixed-wing and rotary-wing systems.