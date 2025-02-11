The United Nations has said it suspended its humanitarian operations in the stronghold of Yemen’s Houthis after they detained eight more UN staffers, affecting the global response to one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

In a statement, the UN said the “extraordinary” decision to pause all operations and programmes in northern Saada province was due to the lack of necessary security conditions and guarantees.

A spokesman for the Houthis didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

None of the UN staffers has been released.

The UN statement said the pause in operations is meant to give the Houthis and the world body time to “arrange the release of arbitrarily detained UN personnel and ensure that the necessary conditions are in place to deliver critical humanitarian support” in group-held areas.