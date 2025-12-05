The United Nations has warned that civilians across Sudan’s Kordofan region are facing rapidly worsening conditions as violence intensifies, with humanitarian agencies reporting famine conditions, ongoing sieges and mounting attacks on civilians and aid workers.

"Our humanitarian colleagues are warning yet again that civilians across the Kordofan region face growing dangers as violence intensifies," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

He said Sudan’s operational humanitarian country team earlier issued a statement "condemning in the strongest terms the escalating violence across Kordofan and the ongoing sieges that have cut off multiple cities."

People remain trapped in Dilling and Kadugli, facing "extreme hardship, severe restrictions on movement, and limited access to essential services and protection," he said.

Dujarric confirmed that "famine conditions have been identified in Kadugli," adding that sustained attacks have also been reported in Babanusa in West Kordofan in recent days.

Humanitarian organisations have voiced deep alarm over continued attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.