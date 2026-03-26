US President Donald Trump has insisted that Iran is taking part in peace talks but is reluctant to publicly acknowledge it, suggesting Iranian negotiators fear being killed by their own side.

"They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump told a dinner for Republican members of Congress on Wednesday.

"They're also afraid they'll be killed by us," he added at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual fundraising dinner.

Trump said Iran is eager to negotiate as a US war continues.

He also said there has never been a head of a country who wanted that role less than leading Iran.

"I don't want it… 'We would like to make you the next Supreme Leader.' No thank you. I don't want it," he said.

The US is "decimating" Iran, he added.