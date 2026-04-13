More than 80 energy facilities in the Middle East have been damaged since the Feb. 28 start of the Iran war, with over one-third of them classified as severely or very severely hit, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council event in Washington, DC, Fatih Birol said on Monday that the scale of destruction to oil fields, refineries, terminals, and other infrastructure means supply recovery will take time even if the conflict were to end immediately.

“This is one of the most critical issues, and different than the past, many of the facilities are badly damaged,” he said, adding that the IEA is monitoring all affected sites.

Birol, a Turkish economist and energy expert, said restoring regional energy supply to where it was before the crisis could take as long as two years, underscoring the depth of the disruption across the region’s oil and gas system.

He described the current turmoil as “the largest energy security threat in history,” saying the losses in oil and gas supply already far exceed those seen during the 1973 and 1979 oil shocks and after the start of the Ukraine war in 2022.

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