Norway will propose a UN General Assembly resolution demanding that Israel lift restrictions on aid to Palestinians, Oslo's foreign minister has said, following an International Court of Justice ruling on Israel’s obligation as an occupying power in Palestinian territories.

The Scandinavian country initiated the UN resolution requesting an advisory opinion from the ICJ, as the court ruled on Wednesday that Israel was obliged under international law to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza.

"Norway intends to follow up on this (ICJ) decision with a new resolution at the UN General Assembly," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told a press conference.

"No country can place itself above its obligations under international law. This is essential, both for Palestinians and for all other populations living in situations of war and conflict," he added.

The ministry later specified that Norway would file the resolution with several other countries to support the ICJ ruling and help make sure its opinion is followed with action.

"Great legal weight and moral authority"