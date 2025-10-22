WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Norway mulls UN resolution to undo Israel's Gaza aid restrictions
Norway would file the resolution with several other countries to support the ICJ ruling and help make sure its opinion is followed with action.
Norway mulls UN resolution to undo Israel's Gaza aid restrictions
ICJ reiterated Israel’s obligation not to use starvation of the civilian population as a method of warfare. / Reuters
October 22, 2025

Norway will propose a UN General Assembly resolution demanding that Israel lift restrictions on aid to Palestinians, Oslo's foreign minister has said, following an International Court of Justice ruling on Israel’s obligation as an occupying power in Palestinian territories.

The Scandinavian country initiated the UN resolution requesting an advisory opinion from the ICJ, as the court ruled on Wednesday that Israel was obliged under international law to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza.

"Norway intends to follow up on this (ICJ) decision with a new resolution at the UN General Assembly," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told a press conference.

"No country can place itself above its obligations under international law. This is essential, both for Palestinians and for all other populations living in situations of war and conflict," he added.

The ministry later specified that Norway would file the resolution with several other countries to support the ICJ ruling and help make sure its opinion is followed with action.

RelatedTRT World - Top UN court to rule on Israel's obligations to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians

"Great legal weight and moral authority"

RECOMMENDED

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches Gaza.

In its detailed opinion, the world court underscored that Israel, as the occupying power, carries an unconditional duty to ensure the local population’s basic needs are met.

It found that the population of Gaza has been "inadequately" supplied within the meaning of Article 59 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and that Israel must therefore permit and assist humanitarian relief operations.

While non-binding, the ICJ believes its opinion carries "great legal weight and moral authority".

Israel quickly rejected the UN top court's ruling as a "political attempt to impose political measures against Israel under the guise of 'International Law'".

Explore
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation