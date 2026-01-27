US
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
Trump's comments come after a second person was killed by federal ICE agents in Minnesota.
Trump warns protesters against carrying guns after Minnesota shooting / AP
January 27, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said that people "can't walk in with guns" at protests, following the killing of a second American by federal ICE authorities in Minnesota, a stance that has drawn criticism from gun rights advocates.

Trump has made the remarks after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse who was legally carrying a handgun when he was wrestled to the ground, disarmed and killed by border agents during a protest in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Pretti's death has placed Trump in a politically sensitive position, as he balances defending aggressive federal law enforcement tactics with maintaining support from gun rights groups that have long backed him.

"You can't have guns, you can't walk in with guns, you can't do that, but it's a very unfortunate incident," Trump told reporters when asked about Pretti's death.

The shooting came days after an immigration agent killed unarmed activist Renee Good as she was attempting to drive away, further intensifying scrutiny of federal enforcement actions in the state.

Trump's comments have put him at odds with conservative gun organisations, which argue that the Second Amendment protects the right to carry firearms while exercising other constitutional rights, including peaceful assembly.

Trump's remarks have also highlighted divisions within his own political coalition.

While he rejected the use of the word "assassin" by deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller to describe Pretti, he did not retreat from the broader argument that armed protesters pose an inherent threat to law enforcement.

The debate has also revived criticism from Trump's opponents, who have pointed to testimony heard by a congressional panel investigating the 2021 riot at the US Capitol, which said Trump knew some supporters at his rally were armed before urging them to march on Congress.

