US President Donald Trump has said that people "can't walk in with guns" at protests, following the killing of a second American by federal ICE authorities in Minnesota, a stance that has drawn criticism from gun rights advocates.

Trump has made the remarks after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse who was legally carrying a handgun when he was wrestled to the ground, disarmed and killed by border agents during a protest in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Pretti's death has placed Trump in a politically sensitive position, as he balances defending aggressive federal law enforcement tactics with maintaining support from gun rights groups that have long backed him.

"You can't have guns, you can't walk in with guns, you can't do that, but it's a very unfortunate incident," Trump told reporters when asked about Pretti's death.

The shooting came days after an immigration agent killed unarmed activist Renee Good as she was attempting to drive away, further intensifying scrutiny of federal enforcement actions in the state.