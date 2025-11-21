Thirty people have been confirmed dead in landslides in two regions of Indonesia's Central Java, and searches for 21 missing people continued, local media reported on Friday.

According to Kompas TV, the rescue team in Pandanarum, Banjarnegara regency, has confirmed the deaths of 10 people, with another 18 still missing following the landslide on November 15.

The search was conducted manually and with the help of sniffer dogs, the media reported, adding that 17 pieces of heavy equipment were deployed to excavate the soil that had buried dozens of houses.

Meanwhile, in Majenang district, Cilacap regency of Central Java, the search team found 20 bodies, while three people are still missing following the landslide last week, according to Merah Putih news.