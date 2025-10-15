WAR ON GAZA
France to co-host Gaza rebuilding conference, pushes for UN stabilisation force
French foreign minister says ceasefire "important step," but "it is not yet peace."
Outlining France’s three main priorities, Barrot said the first is humanitarian aid and reconstruction. / Reuters
October 15, 2025

France will co-organise with Egypt an international conference on the reconstruction of Gaza and work with partners to establish a stabilisation force under a UN mandate, the foreign minister has said.

Addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday, Jean-Noel Barrot described the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel reached last week as "an important step," but cautioned that "it remains fragile."

"It is not yet peace," he stressed.

He said the recent meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, also attended by President Emmanuel Macron, was vital "to coordinate with the European countries, the Arab countries that want to play their full part in this construction for a lasting peace in the region."

Outlining France’s three main priorities, Barrot said the first is humanitarian aid and reconstruction.

"We must flood Gaza with humanitarian aid. We must begin the reconstruction work now," he said, announcing that France and Egypt will co-organise the conference dedicated to rebuilding Gaza.

The second priority, he said, is security, emphasising protection for civilians.

“We must ensure security, and in particular the security of Gaza residents. This is why France, with the United Kingdom, will present, in conjunction with the United States, a resolution to the United Nations Security Council to mandate an international stabilisation force that will be able to operate very soon in Gaza," he said.

The third pillar, Barrot said, is governance of Gaza in which "we want the Palestinians to be able to find their full place, and in particular a reformed Palestinian Authority."

SOURCE:AA
By Staff Reporter
