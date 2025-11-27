Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has arrived in Senegal after being detained during a military coup in his country, the Senegalese government said on Thursday.

“An aircraft was chartered by the Government to travel to Bissau in order to assist in this repatriation operation. This allowed for the safe and sound arrival in Senegal of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo,” the Senegal Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The military in Guinea-Bissau earlier on Thursday appointed a general as the country’s new leader, a day after seizing power and halting the announcement of election results.

Opposition candidate Fernando Dias da Costa told AFP he believed he had won Sunday’s election and alleged that Embalo — who also claimed victory — had "organised" the coup to prevent him from taking office.

The coup came one day before the provisional results of the presidential and parliamentary elections were due to be released.

General Horta N’Tam, chief of staff of the army, was designated as the country’s leader for a one-year period.

He took the oath of office at military headquarters, declaring: "I have just been sworn in to lead the High Command."

ECOWAS suspends Guinea-Bissau

West Africa's ECOWAS regional bloc leaders on Thursday suspended Guinea-Bissau from all its decision-making bodies following a coup in the country, according to a statement that followed an emergency summit.

The bloc condemned the takeover and urged coup leaders to allow the national election commission to declare the results of the disputed presidential election.

Opposition candidate escapes arrest

N’Tam is seen as having been close to Embalo in recent years.

Dias, speaking by telephone from hiding, claimed: "I am the president (elect) of Guinea-Bissau," and said he believed he had won around 52 percent of the vote.

"There wasn’t a coup," he alleged. "It was organised by Mr Embalo."