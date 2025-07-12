Saima Wazed, the regional director for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) South-East Asia office and daughter of ousted Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has been placed on leave amid a widening corruption investigation.

The news comes four months after Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed formal charges against Wazed, accusing her of fraud, forgery, and abuse of power.

Wazed, who assumed the WHO position in January 2024, had faced strong opposition from student-led movements following her mother’s removal from power in a mass uprising last August.

In an internal email, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed staff that Wazed would be stepping aside.

Assistant Director-General Dr Catharina Boehme will serve as Officer-in-Charge during her absence, the report said.

In a statement posted on Facebook, a spokesperson for Bangladesh’s transitional government leader, Muhammad Yunus, welcomed the WHO's decision.

“This is an important first step toward accountability,” the post read.

“But a lasting solution requires Wazed’s permanent removal, the revocation of her privileges, and a firm commitment to restoring integrity to this critical UN role.”