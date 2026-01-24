US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Friday with Haitian Prime Minister Alix Fils-Aima, telling him that the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) must be dissolved by February 7, according to the State Department.

Rubio said the TPC must be dissolved "without corrupt actors seeking to interfere in Haiti’s path to elected governance for their own gains," it said. He also reaffirmed US support for Haiti's stability and security, and emphasised the importance of Fils-Aima’s continued tenure as prime minister to "combat terrorist gangs and stabilise the island," said the statement.

"The current violence caused by gangs can only be stopped with consistent, strong leadership, with the full support of the Haitian people," it said, warning that Washington will ensure there is a "steep cost" for "corrupt politicians" it accused of supporting gangs.

But Haitian presidential advisors Leslie Voltaire and Edgard Leblanc Fils held a news conference Friday at the Ville d’Accueil, the seat of government in Port-au-Prince, to confirm the dissolution of the TPC and the removal of Fils-Aimé.

Voltaire said that despite all the efforts invested by the council, governance has failed to meet the expectations of the people and the prime minister's destitution is meant to secure a peaceful and Haitian solution to the political crisis.

Political transition

Leblanc Fils, the new head of government, should hold the position for 30 days to facilitate the political transition.