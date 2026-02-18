Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday that US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Geneva had been difficult but business-like, and that a new round of talks would be held soon.
The US has been trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, but progress has been halting, with Russia demanding Ukraine withdraw from parts of the eastern Donbass region it still controls, an idea Kiev has rejected.
"The negotiations lasted two days: a very long time yesterday in various formats, and then about two hours today," Medinsky, a senior Kremlin aide, told reporters in Geneva.
"They were difficult but business-like. The next meeting will take place soon," he said.
Medinsky declined to answer questions from reporters after his short statement.
Ukraine's chief negotiator sees 'progress' in Russia, US talks
Meanwhile, Ukraine's lead negotiator Rustem Umerov said there had been progress in talks with United States and Russia on ending the war, following the conclusion of a Geneva meeting on Wednesday.
"We are focused on working through the key provisions required to finalise the process. This is complex work that requires alignment among all parties and sufficient time. There is progress but no details can be disclosed at this stage," he told reporters.