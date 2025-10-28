The latest climate pledges by governments will cause global greenhouse gas emissions to begin falling in the next 10 years, but not nearly fast enough to prevent worsening climate change and extreme weather, the UN said on Tuesday.

The analysis by the United Nations' climate change secretariat (UNFCCC) suggested that, if countries' plans for tackling climate change are carried out, the yearly amount of planet-warming gases added to the atmosphere would decrease 10 percent by 2035, from 2019 levels.

The calculation marked the first time the UNFCCC has forecast a steady decline in global emissions, which have consistently increased since 1990.

Cuts still far short of 1.5°C target

The projected 10 percent cut is far short of the 60 percent emissions drop needed by 2035 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures — the threshold beyond which scientists say it would unleash far more severe impacts.

That shortfall adds pressure ahead of next month’s COP30 climate summit in Brazil for countries to step up their efforts — even as the United States rolls back climate policies under President Donald Trump.

“Humanity is now clearly bending the emissions curve downwards for the first time, although still not nearly fast enough,” UNFCCC head Simon Stiell said.

“It’s now for COP30 and for the world to respond and show how we are going to speed up,” Stiell said in a statement.

Countries slow to deliver