When Stanford University released its Artificial Intelligence Index 2025 Report earlier this month, it sparked headlines on the growth and success of the Silicon Valley, the European Union and China.

But tucked between charts of multibillion-dollar investments and emerging global trends was a significant surprise: Türkiye.

Ranked just behind Switzerland globally in public-sector engagement in AI, Türkiye is turning heads with its fast-growing ecosystem of AI innovation, high-budget public contracts, and balanced gender representation in the information and communication technologies (ICT) workforce — outpacing many Western nations in select metrics.

“This year’s findings position Türkiye as a country with the potential to lead, not just catch up, in AI,” says Tugba Dayioglu, an artificial intelligence expert and head of the department of Management Information Systems at Nisantasi University, Istanbul.

“It’s not just about technology anymore. Türkiye is framing AI as a socio-economic and political force,” Dayioglu tells TRT World.

Between 2013 and 2023, Türkiye steadily increased its investments in AI, culminating in high-budget public AI contracts. The investments signal a strategic focus on state-backed innovation.

“These contracts show Türkiye’s commitment to foundational AI infrastructure,” Dayioglu explains. “It’s a sign that AI is being treated as a national priority.”

The hiring landscape is also catching up.

According to the report, Türkiye witnessed a notable uptick in AI-related job postings between 2018 and 2024. The country's tech talent pool, once mainly aimed at outsourcing and support roles, is now building its own products — robotics, machine learning solutions, and more.

Notably, Türkiye surpassed countries like the UK and Thailand in deployment of industrial robotics systems — a surprising feat for a nation often overlooked in advanced manufacturing circles.

A gender balance to celebrate



One standout achievement in the report is Türkiye's gender balance in the AI workforce. With an ICT gender ratio of approximately 0.96, Türkiye ranks among the top countries globally for gender equity in AI-related fields.

“It reflects a cultural shift,” says Dayioglu. “There’s growing enthusiasm from both men and women to engage with AI—not just as users but as creators and innovators.”

However, challenges remain. While women show strong interest and participation, men still dominate when it comes to deep technical expertise and AI specialisation.

Still, compared to global trends, Türkiye’s relative equity is a success worth emulating.

The report also surveyed societal attitudes toward AI across countries.

In Türkiye, more than half the population expresses interest and excitement about AI — but with an equally large portion harbours scepticism.

“People are excited, but there’s fear too,” Dayioglu says. “Concerns about privacy, data security, and the misuse of AI in surveillance or profiling are real.”