A recent survey has revealed that nearly half of Europeans view US President Donald Trump as an "enemy of Europe," while the majority consider the risk of an open war with Russia in the coming years to be “high."

According to the France-based Eurobazooka poll, published on Thursday by Cluster 17 and Le Grand Continent, the percentage of Europeans who consider Trump Europe’s “enemy” was 48 percent, up four points from the previous survey in September.

The survey also found that 51 percent of Europeans consider the risk of an open war with Russia in the coming years to be "high," while 18 percent say the risk is "very high."

Two-thirds of respondents, 69 percent, believe their country would not be able to defend itself militarily against a Russian attack, with the share rising above 80 percent in Portugal, Italy and Belgium.