Brazil will request to intervene in South Africa's genocide case against Israel's actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice, a source familiar with the matter said.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the country is in the "final stages" of submitting a formal intervention in South Africa's genocide case against Israel.

South Africa filed a case in 2023 asking the ICJ to declare that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its carnage against besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

Other countries — such as Türkiye, Spain, and Colombia — had already asked the court to intervene in the case.

The decision was reported earlier by the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and confirmed by Reuters news agency.