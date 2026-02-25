WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestine slams US consular services in occupied West Bank settlements
Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in 1967, are illegal under international law.
Palestine slams US consular services in occupied West Bank settlements
Illegal Israeli settlement of Efrat in the occupied West Bank. / Reuters
8 hours ago

Palestine has slammed a decision by the US embassy to offer consular services in an illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, calling it a "violation of international law".

The US mission in Jerusalem said on Tuesday that as part of an initiative to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence, it would provide Americans with "routine passport services in Efrat on Friday, February 27, for one day only".

The US embassy also announced that such pop-up consular services will be provided in the next couple of months in another illegal Israeli settlement, Beitar Illit, as well as in the Palestinian city of Ramallah and three cities inside Israel.

The Palestinian Authority's Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission on Wednesday condemned the move, saying in a statement that it "constitutes a clear violation of international law and a blatant favouring of the occupation authorities", referencing Israel.

Minister Muayyad Shubban, head of the commission, called on the US to reverse the decision and on the international community to refrain from legitimising the settlement system.

Efrat is an occupied West Bank settlement home to about 12,000 Israelis, located 12 kilometres south of Jerusalem.

RECOMMENDED

Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in 1967, are illegal under international law.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas also decried the US decision, describing it in a statement as "a dangerous step that supports Israel's Judaisation plans".

Last week, Israel's cabinet approved measures to tighten the country's control over the occupied West Bank and make it easier for settlers to buy land, a move Palestinians called a "de facto annexation".

Much of the occupied West Bank is under Israeli military control, with limited Palestinian self-rule in some areas run by the Palestinian Authority.

More than 500,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank, home to 3 million Palestinians. Most settlements are small towns surrounded by fences and guarded by Israeli soldiers.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli forces raid refugee camp, detain Palestinian in occupied West Bank



SOURCE:AFP
Explore
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Merz seeks 'fairer' economic ties with China as Berlin pushes to reset relations
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan, condemns attacks on civilians
Sri Lanka arrests ex-spy chief over 2019 Easter bombings