US President Donald Trump has warned Israel against bombing Iran, calling it a “major violation” of a ceasefire agreement.

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!” Trump said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday.

As he left the White House, he also said that Israel has to calm down.

"I gotta get Israel to calm down now. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before, the biggest load that we've seen," he said.

He also said that Israel and Iran “don't know what the f**k they're doing.”

Trump's statements came after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the army to strike Tehran, claiming that Iran violated the ceasefire announced by Trump earlier.

‘The 12 DAY WAR’

Israel, starting on June 13, carried out attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities and some other locations, alleging Tehran was getting close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.