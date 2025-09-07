WORLD
1 min read
‏Israel unveils new training compound in Syria's Golan Heights to simulate war in Lebanon
New training ground designed to replicate urban warfare conditions along the northern front.
‏Israel unveils new training compound in Syria's Golan Heights to simulate war in Lebanon
The first tactical exercise at the facility was held last week with the participation of the 7th and 401st brigades and the army’s commando school. / Reuters
September 7, 2025

The Israeli army has inaugurated a new training compound in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights that it says is designed to mimic the environment of southern Lebanon in preparation for potential conflict along the northern front.

The site, dubbed the “Lebanon facility,” was officially unveiled on Sunday. The military said it was designed to simulate realistic conditions for soldiers operating in dense, urban terrain, similar to what they would encounter in southern Lebanon.

RelatedTRT World - Syria lambasts Israel for pursuing 'expansionist agenda'

The first tactical exercise at the facility was held last week, which simulated a joint maneuver where infantry and armored forces advanced together to seize control of the mock village.

Israel launched its attacks in Lebanon on October 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people, including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and injuring around 17,000.

RECOMMENDED

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target activities of the Hezbollah group.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 26, but the deadline was extended to February 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

RelatedTRT World - Top US envoy pushes Israel to 'restrain' strikes on Lebanon

Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles