WORLD
1 min read
Deadly suicide bombing hits military facility in Somalia
The terrorist group Al Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Deadly suicide bombing hits military facility in Somalia
Al Shabab has been fighting the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel. / Reuters
May 18, 2025

At least 11 people were killed and 20 others wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a military camp in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, an official said.

The attack on Sunday, at the Somali army’s Damaanyo barracks in Hodan district, targeted army recruits who were lining up outside the building.

A security official in the nearby Warta Nabada district, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu that two civilians and recruits were among those killed in the bombing.

He said the wounded were moved to hospitals.

The Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

RECOMMENDED

Al Shabab has been fighting the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.

RelatedTRT Global - Somalia eliminates over 80 Al Shabab terrorists in air strikes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank