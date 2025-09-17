Israeli authorities have demolished 40 Palestinian homes in the Arab village of al Sir in the Negev desert, sparking clashes with residents who tried to resist the operation.

Videos circulating on social media on Wednesday showed police firing tear gas and stun grenades at crowds of protesting Palestinians who live in Israel.

Witnesses said officers assaulted demonstrators, leading to scuffles.

Palestinian Israeli lawmaker Samir bin Said from the Arab Movement for Change said police “used violence against residents, including sound bombs and tear gas,” which left several people injured and led to multiple arrests.

He added that some of the wounded required hospitalisation.

Uprooting Palestinians from their land

“We cannot accept a policy of chasing people from their homes and trying to uproot them from their land,” the lawmaker said, stressing that families have a basic human right to live in dignity on their property.

The Israeli government classifies approximately 40 villages in the Negev Desert as "unrecognised," claiming that the roughly 55,000 Palestinian Bedouins living there cannot prove their ownership of the land.