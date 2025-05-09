Türkiye and the UK are moving to expand their post-Brexit free trade agreement to cover services, investments, agricultural concessions, and digital trade, officials and business leaders said Friday.

The effort aims to build on the existing Türkiye-UK Free Trade Agreement and respond to growing commercial ties, especially in high-value sectors.

The UK-Türkiye Business Forum in London, attended by Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, discussed the importance of the upgrade.

The first round of negotiations on the new deal is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Speaking to Anadolu, Osman Okyay, chairperson of the DEIK Türkiye-UK Business Council, said Türkiye’s exports to the UK increased 11 percent year-on-year in 2024.

He described the relationship as having entered “a new phase” in both scale and complexity since Brexit.

“Our exports now go beyond products to include systems and solutions,” he said, noting deeper cooperation in defence, R&D, engineering, digitalisation, and green transformation.

“This is no longer a simple trade relationship,” he added. “It’s becoming strategic — combining Türkiye’s supply chain strengths with the UK’s need for reliable, adaptable partners.”