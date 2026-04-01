Türkiye has received $1.98 billion in financing from the World Bank for a major railway project in Istanbul, the country’s Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.

The funding will be used to build a 127-kilometre (78-mile) rail line linking the city’s Asian and European sides, offering an additional crossing over the Istanbul Strait.

"This project is a strategic and transformational investment for Türkiye," said Humberto Lopez, World Bank country director for Türkiye, in a statement Tuesday. "By removing a critical rail bottleneck at the Istanbul Strait and enhancing the resilience and efficiency of rail infrastructure, Türkiye is boosting its competitiveness and reinforcing its role as a logistics hub.”

The line, which bypasses central Istanbul to enable traffic flows between Europe and Asia, is expected to carry 33 million passengers and 30 million tonnes of freight annually.

It will connect Gebze, Sabiha Gokcen Airport, the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Istanbul Airport and Halkali, and around half of the line will run through tunnels.