US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack has said that Türkiye has played a "unique" role in recent talks held in Istanbul aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Türkiye has a traditional cooperation with both Russia and Ukraine, which enables them to establish significant dialogue," he told Turkish broadcaster NTV on Monday.

Barrack said Türkiye is widely recognised as a key NATO ally but has also demonstrated broader regional influence, particularly in Syria and in mediating the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He also highlighted the strong relationship between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, expressing his intention to help further strengthen that partnership.

Barrack added that Trump’s patience with the Russia-Ukraine war is wearing thin.