President Donald Trump has said it would be an "insult" to the United States if he does not receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his self-proclaimed role in solving a number of wars.

"Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They'll give it to some guy that didn't do a damn thing," Trump told a meeting of top US military officers on Tuesday.

"It'd be a big insult to our country."

He also said that the United States faced a "war from within" from crime and immigration.

Addressing generals and admirals summoned from around the world by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, the US president warned that the military would be involved in his crackdowns on a number of Democratic-run cities.

"We're going to straighten them out one by one, and this is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. That's a war too - it's a war from within," Trump said in front of a huge American flag in Quantico, Virginia.