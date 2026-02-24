Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has voiced concerns following of a high-stakes, closed-door US Secretary of State Rubio’s briefing to the Congressional leaders.

"Look, this is serious," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"If the administration wants to do something in Iran, and who the hell knows what it is, they should make it public and discuss it with the public, and not keep it in secret."

Schumer has insisted that the Trump administration must "make its case to the American people" before moving forward with any military escalation.

He has warned that conducting operations in the shadows often leads to disaster, stating: "When you do these military operations in secret, it always causes longer wars, tragedy, more expenses and mistake."

Crucial meeting

The session, led by Rubio and attended by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, has brought together the "Gang of Eight" — senior leadership from both chambers and their respective intelligence committees.

The briefing is slated to take place as the Trump administration considers possible military attacks on Tehran.