Indonesia has denied reports that President Prabowo Subianto will visit Israel after completing his trip to Egypt.

The Indonesian Foreign Ministry “firmly” stated on Monday that Prabowo will not visit Israel, the state-run Antara news agency reported.

“Not true,” said Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang, responding to journalists' questions on whether Prabowo was planning to visit Israel.

The Times of Israel and Ynet news outlet had earlier reported that preparations were underway for the visit of Prabowo, who could travel to Israel on Tuesday or Wednesday – which could be the first by any Indonesian president.

Prabowo is in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, where Egypt is hosting an international peace summit on the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

‘It's not true’