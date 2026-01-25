Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called on Sunday for Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and reopening the Rafah border crossing under last year’s ceasefire deal.

The call was made during Abdelatty’s meeting in Cairo with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

The two diplomats reviewed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Egypt and the US, and means of developing bilateral relations in the political and economic fields, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The discussions also dwelt on developments in Gaza, Sudan, the Horn of Africa region, and Egypt’s water security.

Abdelatty welcomed Egypt’s joining US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace.”

The board is an international organisation that seeks to promote stability, re-establish good governance and the rule of law, and ensure lasting peace in areas affected by or threatened by conflict, according to its charter.