CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
"If this happens, it will be a new serious round of tension that will require an adequate response from the Russian side," says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says if the US does go ahead with the supplies then it would require a response from Russia. / Reuters
October 2, 2025

The Kremlin has said that if the US supplied Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine for strikes deep into Russia, then there would be a new round of dangerous escalation between Russia and the West.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had seen the reports that the United States was considering such a move and that if it did, then it would require a response from Russia.

"If this happens, it will be a new serious round of tension that will require an adequate response from the Russian side," Peskov told Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

"But on the other hand, it also remains obvious that there is no magic pill, no magic weapon for the Kiev regime, no weapon can radically change the course of events," Peskov said.

US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that Washington was considering a Ukrainian request for Tomahawks.

