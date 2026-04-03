Emirates Global Aluminium has said fully restoring primary aluminium production at its Al Taweelah smelter in the UAE, which was hit by an Iranian attack late last month, could take up to a year.

The facilities at Al Taweelah were fully evacuated and entered an emergency shutdown after the March 28 attacks on the Khalifa Economic Zone in Abu Dhabi, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"To resume operations at the smelter, EGA must repair infrastructure damage and progressively restore each of the reduction cells," EGA said.

"Early indications are that a complete restoration of primary aluminium production could take up to 12 months."

Supply concerns

EGA said the Al Taweelah refinery, which produces alumina, the raw ingredient of aluminium, and the Al Taweelah recycling plant could restart some production earlier, "depending on the final assessment of site damage".