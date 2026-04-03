WORLD
2 min read
Emirates Global Aluminium projects year‑long recovery to full production after attack
Concerns about the impact on supply of the conflict in the Middle East led to the biggest monthly rise in nearly two years in the price of aluminium in March.
Emirates Global Aluminium projects year‑long recovery to full production after attack
A worker measures the diameter of a coil of aluminium in Biesheim, Eastern France, April 9, 2018 (FILE). / Reuters
April 3, 2026

Emirates Global Aluminium has said fully restoring primary aluminium production at its Al Taweelah smelter in the UAE, which was hit by an Iranian attack late last month, could take up to a year.

The facilities at Al Taweelah were fully evacuated and entered an emergency shutdown after the March 28 attacks on the Khalifa Economic Zone in Abu Dhabi, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"To resume operations at the smelter, EGA must repair infrastructure damage and progressively restore each of the reduction cells," EGA said.

"Early indications are that a complete restoration of primary aluminium production could take up to 12 months."

Supply concerns

EGA said the Al Taweelah refinery, which produces alumina, the raw ingredient of aluminium, and the Al Taweelah recycling plant could restart some production earlier, "depending on the final assessment of site damage".

RECOMMENDED

Concerns about the impact on supply of the conflict in the Middle East led to the biggest monthly rise in nearly two years in the price of aluminium in March.

Benchmark three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange gained 10.4 percent over the course of the month and touched its highest in nearly four years - $3,546.50 per metric ton - on March 12.

Aluminium producers in the Gulf, which typically account for around 9% of global supply, have been unable to ship metal to world markets via their normal channels since the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel that followed US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began on February 28.

EGA's Al Taweelah aluminium smelter produced 1.6 million tons of cast metal in 2025.

The company also has an adjacent alumina refinery at Al Taweelah, which last year produced 2.4 million tons of the aluminium raw material.

RelatedTRT World - Iran's 70% steel production capacity destroyed, Israel claims
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM arrive in Damascus for security, defence talks with Syrian president
Palestinian Christians blocked again as Israeli curbs overshadow Easter in occupied East Jerusalem
Trump’s expletive-laden ultimatum threatens Iran’s power plants, bridges if Hormuz stays shut
Turkish president extends Easter greetings to Christian community
Debate grows after Germany requires approval for young men’s extended foreign stays
OPEC+ weighs symbolic output increase amid Iran war disruptions
Artemis astronauts catch first human glimpse of Moon’s 'Grand Canyon'
Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia
Iran war disrupts global food, medicine supply as aid pipeline choked
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud
At least 20 killed, including children, as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon
Ex-Israeli PM warns of war crimes in the occupied West Bank
'Fundamentally illegitimate': Rohingya group slams ex-junta leader's rise to Myanmar presidency
Boats sail from Marseille to join Gaza aid flotilla, aiming to break Israel’s blockade
Erdogan, NATO chief discuss conflicts as ‘geostrategic deadlock’ deepens over Iran