New Zealand on Wednesday announced sanctions and travel bans on several Iranian ministers and officials over the alleged violation of rights during recent nationwide protests.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the travel ban targeted 40 individuals, including Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib and Prosecutor-General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad.

He added that it will also include members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

“Iranians have the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression, and access to information. Those rights have been ruthlessly violated,” Peters said in a statement.

The foreign minister stated that his country has joined Australia, the US, the UK, Canada and the European Union in imposing sanctions on Iran.

The individuals affected by travel bans will not be allowed to enter or transit New Zealand.