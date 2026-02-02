Gaza’s Rafah crossing to Egypt has reopened for the movement of Palestinian patients in both directions, Israeli officials said on Monday.
Egyptian media confirmed the reports, adding that the crossing would process 50 people in each direction per day.
Palestinians in Gaza were waiting anxiously on Monday for a broader reopening of the Rafah crossing with Egypt after Israel partially resumed operations at the key gateway, nearly two years after occupying it during the war on Gaza.
The crossing first reopened on Sunday in a tightly restricted pilot phase following months of appeals from aid groups and international pressure.
Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported that about 150 people were expected to leave Gaza for Egypt on Monday, including roughly 50 patients, while around 50 people were also expected to enter the enclave.
The crossing is expected to operate for about six hours daily.
“200 patients are currently waiting”
Ambulances have already lined up on the Egyptian side, ready to receive evacuees.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said around 200 patients are currently waiting for permission to travel.
“The Rafah crossing is a lifeline,” said Mohammed Nassir, a Palestinian whose leg was amputated after he was injured early in the war. “I need to undergo surgery that is unavailable in Gaza but can be performed abroad.”
Rafah is Gaza’s only crossing that does not pass through Israel and has long been a critical artery for humanitarian aid. It has remained closed since Israeli forces seized control of it in May 2024, aside from a brief and limited reopening earlier this year.
Aid groups say conditions in Gaza remain dire despite a ceasefire in place since October 10.
COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body coordinating Palestinian civilian affairs, said only that movement of individuals “in both directions” would begin on Monday, with no mention of a large-scale increase in aid deliveries.
Egypt hospitals prepared for patients from Gaza
On the Egyptian side, Cairo News reported that the crossing would remain open “round the clock” and that Egyptian hospitals are prepared to receive patients from Gaza.
The reopening follows Israel’s recovery and burial last week of the remains of Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza — a step Israeli officials had previously linked to Rafah’s phased reopening.
Israel’s continued attacks kill dozens over the weekend
Israeli killing has continued even as the crossing stirs back to life.
Gaza’s civil defence said Israeli attacks killed at least 32 people on Saturday.
The Israeli military claimed it struck targets after fighters emerged from a tunnel in Rafah. It remains hard to verify the Israeli claim since Tel Aviv has continuously denied independent observers from entering the besieged enclave.
Israel also announced on Sunday that it was terminating the humanitarian operations of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Gaza after the group refused to provide a list of its Palestinian staff, a demand MSF says would endanger its workers.
Meanwhile, the leaders of Egypt and Jordan renewed their rejection of any attempt to displace Palestinians from Gaza, amid regional fears that limited openings could mask broader population-transfer plans.