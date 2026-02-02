Gaza’s Rafah crossing to Egypt has reopened for the movement of Palestinian patients in both directions, Israeli officials said on Monday.

Egyptian media confirmed the reports, adding that the crossing would process 50 people in each direction per day.

Palestinians in Gaza were waiting anxiously on Monday for a broader reopening of the Rafah crossing with Egypt after Israel partially resumed operations at the key gateway, nearly two years after occupying it during the war on Gaza.

The crossing first reopened on Sunday in a tightly restricted pilot phase following months of appeals from aid groups and international pressure.

Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported that about 150 people were expected to leave Gaza for Egypt on Monday, including roughly 50 patients, while around 50 people were also expected to enter the enclave.

The crossing is expected to operate for about six hours daily.

“200 patients are currently waiting”

Ambulances have already lined up on the Egyptian side, ready to receive evacuees.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said around 200 patients are currently waiting for permission to travel.

“The Rafah crossing is a lifeline,” said Mohammed Nassir, a Palestinian whose leg was amputated after he was injured early in the war. “I need to undergo surgery that is unavailable in Gaza but can be performed abroad.”

Rafah is Gaza’s only crossing that does not pass through Israel and has long been a critical artery for humanitarian aid. It has remained closed since Israeli forces seized control of it in May 2024, aside from a brief and limited reopening earlier this year.