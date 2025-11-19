US
Saudi crown prince tours friendlier US Congress after lavish welcome by Trump at White House
Mohammed bin Salman arrives at Capitol building for reception attended by some Democratic as well as Republican members of Congress.
White House hosted a state dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday evening. / AP
November 19, 2025

Lawmakers are set to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the US Capitol on the second day of a visit to the United States that has aimed to tout stronger-than-ever economic and security ties with US President Donald Trump designating the Gulf country as a "major non-NATO ally".

President Donald Trump gave bin Salman a lavish welcome at the White House on Tuesday and both countries signed agreements in the fields of civilian nuclear energy and defence.

A handful of Republican members of Congress, including House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast attended a black-tie dinner at the White House for bin Salman on Tuesday, according to a White House official.

The crown prince arrived at the Capitol building on Wednesday morning where congressional aides said Johnson was holding a reception for him attended by some Democratic as well as Republican members of Congress.

The meeting was not announced and the speaker's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neither Johnson nor Republican Senate Leader John Thune planned the type of press opportunity, with photos and brief remarks, that is often held when world leaders visit the Capitol.

Bin Salman, who agreed in the meeting to increase the kingdom's planned investments in the US to $1 trillion from $600 billion, is also attending an investment conference in Washington on Wednesday that will include CEOs from major US companies.

The two sides also announced new agreements on arms sales, civil nuclear cooperation and artificial intelligence after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Saudi state oil giant Aramco, Amin Nasser, said on Wednesday in comments carried by Saudi state TV that Saudi Arabia will sign energy sector agreements with the US worth $30 billion.

His comments came during the US-Saudi investment forum, being held in Washington.

