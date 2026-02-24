At least 14 people died, and 440 were displaced after heavy rains hit the southeastern Brazilian city of Juiz de Fora, the local city hall said.

The rain triggered flooding and landslides, and authorities said classes in municipal schools have been suspended on Tuesday.

Specialised teams have been mobilised to respond to incidents and search for missing people.

Federal and state agencies have been called in to support the city in Minas Gerais state, which declared a state of public calamity, the city hall added in a statement.

Much of Brazil enters the peak of its rainy season during the local summer, from December to March, bringing frequent intense downpours, thunderstorms, flooding and mudslides.