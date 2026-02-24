WORLD
Multiple people dead after heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil
Deadly floods and landslides after record rains have killed at least 14 and displaced hundreds in Juiz de Fora, prompting a state of public calamity.
Firefighters work on a landslide site at Bethania neighbourhood, Ipatinga, Minas Gerais state, Brazil on January 12 2025 (FILE) / AFP
February 24, 2026

At least 14 people died, and 440 were displaced after heavy rains hit the southeastern Brazilian city of Juiz de Fora, the local city hall said.

The rain triggered flooding and landslides, and authorities said classes in municipal schools have been suspended on Tuesday.

Specialised teams have been mobilised to respond to incidents and search for missing people.

Federal and state agencies have been called in to support the city in Minas Gerais state, which declared a state of public calamity, the city hall added in a statement.

Much of Brazil enters the peak of its rainy season during the local summer, from December to March, bringing frequent intense downpours, thunderstorms, flooding and mudslides.

The Juiz de Fora city hall said this has been the rainiest February in the city's history, with rainfall already more than double the amount expected for the month.

Mayor Margarida Salomao said in a statement on social media that the situation was "critical".

Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology issued on Tuesday heavy-rain alerts for parts of 14 states, including the entire area of Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.

SOURCE:Reuters
